Danny W. Middleton
1941 ~ 2019
D'Iberville, MS
Danny W. Middleton, age 77, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, in Biloxi. He was born in Shreveport, LA and had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. Mr. Middleton was retired from the U. S. Coast Guard, the U. S. Navy Reserves and Bell South where he was an engineer. He was a member of Keesler AFB Golf Club where he was an avid golfer.
Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Middleton. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Middleton; two daughters, Deborah Miller and Rebecca Tucker; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2019