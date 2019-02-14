Home

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Danny W. Middleton


Danny W. Middleton Obituary
Danny W. Middleton

1941 ~ 2019

D'Iberville, MS

Danny W. Middleton, age 77, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, in Biloxi. He was born in Shreveport, LA and had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. Mr. Middleton was retired from the U. S. Coast Guard, the U. S. Navy Reserves and Bell South where he was an engineer. He was a member of Keesler AFB Golf Club where he was an avid golfer.

Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Middleton. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Middleton; two daughters, Deborah Miller and Rebecca Tucker; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
