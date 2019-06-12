Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Darian Benefield Obituary
Darian Benefield

1975 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Darian Benefield, age 43, of Gulfport, passed away on June 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. D.P. Benefield and Mr. and Mrs. Billy McDaniel.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Wanda Benefield; 5 siblings, Larry (Patti) Benefield, Danny (Debbie) Benefield, Tim (Rhonda) Benefield, Patti (Keith) Greene, and Darrell (Amanda) Benefield; caretaker and friend, Anna Patton; several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Darian was a 1994 graduate of Harrison Central High School and attended the Univ. of South Alabama where he studied engineering. He enjoyed playing music and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9:30 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019
