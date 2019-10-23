Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dedeaux, MS
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dedeaux, MS
Darla Cuevas

Darla Cuevas Obituary
Darla J. Cuevas

1964-2019

Picayune

Darla J. Cuevas, age 55, of the Dedeaux community, passed away on October 21, 2019.

She was a proud employee of the Naval Oceanographic Office, an affiliate of NASA. She loved cooking and feeding friends and family, music, dancing, and French Cajun music. Darla was known to be a nurturer who loved life and never met a stranger. She loved her Sunday drives and seeking out a BBQ rib dinner. She enjoyed playing cards, camping by the river with family, and helping with the Sacred Heart youth Retreats. She is remembered as the "People's Choice Winner"!

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer J. "Juke" Ladner; mother, Ethelyne Hoda Ladner; brothers, Patrick Ladner and Darryl Ladner.

She is survived by her fiancé, Patrick "Boots" Morris; children, Sybil McLemore (Thomas), Damein Cuevas (Chasity), Caleb Cuevas; ex-husband and father of her children, Ora "Buddy" Cuevas; siblings, Mike Ladner (Gail), Kathy Cuevas (Leslie), Danita Holladay (Rick), Vanessa Gallagher (Kerry); grandchildren, Kaleigh Cuevas, Ethan McLemore, Emily McLemore, Kade Cuevas, Eli McLemore, and Zander McLemore; sisters-in-Christ, Sherry Ladner and Sarah Necaise; sisters-in-law, Donna Ladner and Paula Ladner.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux, from 6-9pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11am in the church's sanctuary.

Burial will follow at Alphonse Malley Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
