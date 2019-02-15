Dave Meyers



1922 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Dave Meyers, 96, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Ocean Springs.



Mr. Meyers was born December 12, 1922 in Erath, LA. He was a longtime resident of the Coast and owner and operator of a laundry business. He was a U.S. Air Force WWII Veteran and a member of Blessed Seelos Catholic Church.



"My Father, who I loved very, very much, just passed away. He had a long happy life. 96 years old. Always giving, always was there for me and anyone who was in need. He always told me he loved me and helped me and did everything he could to make my life better. We fished together. We gardened together all these years. We did lots of things together. My Papa was funny and a pleasure to be with. World War II Veteran and I am proud that he was my Father. Bye Papa."



He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Emelie Hebert Meyers; his parents, Aurelie and Elisa Frederic Mayard (Meyers); his sons, Steven James Meyers and David Meyers; and his siblings, Milton Mayard (Meyers), Dewey Mayard (Meyers), Dennis Mayard (Meyers), Lily (Mayard(Meyers) Leleux Sonnier and Eunice (Mayard(Meyers) Dronet.



Mr. Meyers' survivors include his daughter, Linda SuzAnne (Jeffrey L.) Savin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Seelos Catholic Church on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Picayune Memorial Gardens in Picayune, MS.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 15, 2019