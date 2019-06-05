SMSgt David R. Baker (USAF Retired)



1932 ~2019



Gulfport



David Ray Baker, age 86, of Gulfport passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born in Arkansas and was a resident of Gulfport for most of his life. He retired from the US Air Force as a SMSgt in 1975, and then also retired from Dupont. He was an avid golfer, a lover of "Happy Hour", a loving husband and father. Everyone that knew him loved him. "The best man they had ever known."



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rhoda Baker; step-daughter, Leslie Tassone; and two sisters, Roberta Watson and Jean Wilkie.



He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hoke Baker; a daughter, Crystal R. Baker (Don Arnold); son, Steven B. Baker (Michele); a bonus daughter, Jessica Bennett; step-children, Vanessa Clarke, Anson Lindsay, Jr. (Jala), Richard Teeple (Kasie); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3 until 6 pm at the family residence.



In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the church or . Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th St, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary