|
|
SMSgt David R. Baker (USAF Retired)
1932 ~2019
Gulfport
David Ray Baker, age 86, of Gulfport passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born in Arkansas and was a resident of Gulfport for most of his life. He retired from the US Air Force as a SMSgt in 1975, and then also retired from Dupont. He was an avid golfer, a lover of "Happy Hour", a loving husband and father. Everyone that knew him loved him. "The best man they had ever known."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rhoda Baker; step-daughter, Leslie Tassone; and two sisters, Roberta Watson and Jean Wilkie.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hoke Baker; a daughter, Crystal R. Baker (Don Arnold); son, Steven B. Baker (Michele); a bonus daughter, Jessica Bennett; step-children, Vanessa Clarke, Anson Lindsay, Jr. (Jala), Richard Teeple (Kasie); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3 until 6 pm at the family residence.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the church or . Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th St, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019