David Earl Braud, Jr.
1984 ~ 2020
Long Beach
David Earl Braud, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 36, in Gulfport, MS.
Dave was born April 8, 1984, in Hattiesburg, MS, but had been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast since early childhood. Dave worked as a plumber for many years before having to stop working due to health problems in September 2019. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and friends – especially his children, Lucy Braud (age 15), Rosy Braud (age 11) and Petey Braud (age 4) who he loved dearly. Dave was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Dave was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rosina Inez Woodward Braud & Bertman Adam Braud, Sr. Dave leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Amanda See Braud, (the love of his life), his father, David Earl Braud, Sr., step-mother, Pam Bohlke Braud, mother in law, April See, father in law, Steven See, his sister, Mary Grace Braud, three precious children - Lucy, Rosy and Petey Braud, plus a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Dave will be laid to rest in the Long Beach City Cemetery.
Because of his faithfulness to family and friends, Dave will live eternally in our hearts and memories. His steadfast love of the Lord will assure him of a place in His kingdom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's name to The Long Beach Presbyterian Church, 125 East Second St., Long Beach, MS 39560.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Long Beach Presbyterian Church where friends may visit from 1:30 PM - 2PM. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, limited numbers will be allowed to visit indoors at the church. A private interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.