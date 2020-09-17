1/1
David Bruno
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
David Marquand Bruno

1940 ~ 2020

Gautier

Dave Bruno, age 80, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

He had been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 1969. Dave was born in Epping, New Hampshire on March 16, 1940. As a young man, he lived with his mother and father in Sonoma, California, where he actively participated in football and baseball and graduated from Sonoma High School. He was drafted by the New York Yankees farm team as a catcher but opted to accept a football scholarship to attend the University of California at Berkeley, where he played in the Rose Bowl. After college, he worked for Chevron in San Francisco and Pascagoula for 18 years. He began working for Ingalls Shipyard in 1974 and retired in 2004. He was active as a pee wee football coach, Little League baseball coach and girls' softball coach in Ocean Springs. He was a founding member of the Ocean Springs High School football booster club, where he served as president for several years during the 70s. Dave was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony C. and Viola "Pat" Bruno.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandy; children, Mike Bruno(Mendy) and Jeff Bruno(Dee Dee); grandchildren, Ria Fuller (Jared), Michael Bruno (Brandi) and Dr. Lyndsey Bruno; great grandchildren, Rhett Pitalo, Mack Fuller, AnnaLee Bruno, Maelynn Bruno, and Denise McInnis Bruno.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Dave's behalf.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to all the caregivers at Home Instead and Hospice of Light.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs. Interment will follow immediately at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
SEP
18
Interment
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

2 entries
September 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruno family. Dave will always be remembered for his kindness and wisdom. All that matters in the end is love and Dave dearly loved his family and friends. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Nancy and Bob Spiker
Friend
September 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
