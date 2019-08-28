Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
David Caldwell Obituary
David Leon Caldwell

Diamondhead, MS

David Leon Caldwell age 84 returned to his heavenly Father on August 24, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep at St. Joseph's Hospice, Gulfport, MS in the arms of his loving wife after a short battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Denia Doyle Caldwell (Kansas), his parents-in-law Jerome and Rose Carver, brothers-in-law Harold Carver (Bay St. Louis) and Tony Wilken (Jackson) and sister-in-law Bettye Wilken (Tony) (Jackson).

He is survived by his wife, life partner and caregiver Dolores Carver Caldwell, Diamondhead, MS., his step daughters and caregiver Deena Lemon, Diamondhead, MS., and Susan Manyoki (Illinois), son, John Caldwell (Kansas), daughters, Barbara Randall (Missouri) and Sharon Caldwell (Kansas) granddaughter, Sara Randall (Missouri), cousins in Kansas and nieces and nephews in Bay St. Louis and Jackson, and his lifelong friend Don Kauble (Colene) (Kansas).

David's Elementary Education was in a one room school house in Arcadia, Kansas. He served in the United States Army and returned to earn an Engineering Degree from the University of Kansas and later a Masters in Communications from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was employed at Stennis Space Center for 25 years. First with General Electric, then Rockwell, Rocketdyne and retired from Boeing in 1996. He was the recipient of many awards for his contribution to the Space Program including the Snoopy Award and nomination for Engineer of the Year by Boeing Corporation, giving him credit for the successful computer testing of the three main propulsion Engines at Stennis. While working for General Electric, David was written up in Who's Who in Mississippi for his design and development of the first Satellite Antenna for Mobile Medic. David was a Catholic and a Eucharistic Minister for 15 years at Annunciation Church, Kiln, MS. He was a role model and inspiration to many. He watched football and was a huge Saint's fan, a computer nerd who enjoyed making a challenge of doing his income tax each year. He avidly followed world events and the stock market.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and employees of Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospice and Mississippi Home Care for the tender loving care they gave to David. A very special thanks to Father Bob and Elaine Meyer who are truly God's angels on earth.

Visitation will be held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
