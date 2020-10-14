1/
David Crenshaw Sr.
1960 - 2020
David Wayne Crenshaw, Sr.

Oct 31, 1960 - Oct 12, 2020

Tupelo

TUPELO - David Wayne Crenshaw, Sr., born October 30, 1960, lost his battle with cancer on October 12, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. He was 59. A native of Gulfport, MS, Mr. Crenshaw has resided in Tupelo for the past 24 years.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Campground Baptist Church (20577 Highway 53, Gulfport, MS) with a graveside service to follow at Wolf River Cemetery in Gulfport, MS. Visitation will be from 5 PM - 7 PM on Wednesday at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS) and again on Thursday from 1 PM - 3 PM at Campground Baptist Church.

David is survived by his children, David Wayne Crenshaw Jr., and Michael Daniel Crenshaw, both of Gulfport, MS; his granddaughter, Chelsey Crenshaw of Gulfport, MS; his brothers, Kent (Darene) Crenshaw of Pontotoc, MS, Craig (Zena) Crenshaw of Tupelo, MS, John Crenshaw, James Hinton of Gulfport, MS, and Robert (Brandy) Grissom of McHenry MS; and sisters, Brenda Wagnon, Debra Ford, Darla Summers, and Lorraine (Jarrod) Moree, all of Gulfport, MS, and Sherry (Mark) Sylvain of Orlando, FL. David leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Hoda Wagnon, and his father, John Edward Crenshaw, Sr.; his sister, Delores Ladner; and his grandparents, Placide and Mae Hoda.

Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.


Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
