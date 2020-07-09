1/1
David Graham
1950 - 2020
David R. Graham

1950--2020

Long Beach

David R. Graham, Sr., AKA "Super Dave" or "Dynamite Dave", peacefully transitioned from his physical body April 11, 2020. Although his death was sudden and unexpected, he led a fulfilled life. He was kind and generous to everyone he met and possessed an unrivaled work ethic. He would jokingly say, "I am a jack of all trades, but master of none".

Before retirement he worked as a crane operator and welder at various companies throughout his career. He had a passion for cultivating his pecan orchard, antiques, wood artistry, and metal refinishing. Oh, and let us not forget the lawn. The grass was always meticulously manicured to his exact liking. His way or the highway!

We will always cherish the time we were given with you, and know you are sorely missed by family and friends alike. The love you gave was insurmountable and will never be matched. We will continue to look after each other daily and carry on your legacy.

David was preceded in death by his father, William H. Graham; his brothers, Jeff Graham and Larry Graham.

Survivors include his son, David R. Graham, Jr. (Amy); his daughters, Vickey Graham (Theo), Amanda Barnett (Jeff), Celeste Randall (Brian), and Missy Staggs (Shane); his grandsons, Zachary Graham and Shane Staggs, Jr.; his granddaughters, Tabetha Welch (Jeremy), Madelynn Welch, Emmaline Barnett, and Eden Young; his great granddaughter, Amara Rose Horne; his great grandson, Easton Savarese; his close nieces, Leah Graham and Kelly Stephens. He was also considered a second father to many and he considered them extended family.

Friends and family, please join us at David's home for a celebration of life at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Service
06:00 PM
David's home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
