David Idigpio
1934 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Mr. David Idigpio, age 85, of Gulfport, MS, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a native of Oahu, Hawaii.
Mr. Idigpio was preceded in death by his father, Marcelino Idigpio; his mother, Madeline Musterman; his brother, Marcelino Idigpio, Jr.; and his sister, Hilda Wells.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie Lee Odem Idigpio; his sons, David "Kevin" Idigpio and wife Shelia, and Ronald S. Idigpio; his grandchildren, Joshua A. Idigpio, Christen Howard, Adrienne Idigpio, Gabriel Idigpio, and Lexus Idigpio; his great grandchildren, Jonathan D. Howard, Jackson P. Howard, Chellie D. Howard, Ash L. Idigpio, Cole G. Idigpio. Eliana M. Idigpio, and Alynnar Kircherman; and his siblings, Ronald Henderson and Tina McCarthy.
Mr. Idigpio was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years, and he worked for 20 years with Civil Service at Keesler AFB. He is remembered for his outstanding service as a husband, father, and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, through his service in Grace Memorial Baptist Church and Gideons International. He was known for his outstanding contributions to the Grace Memorial Baptist Church Choir and for his beautiful tenor solos. He enjoyed being the bus driver for the church's JOY group.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 11:30 a.m. to the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 2301 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Out of respect for the current pandemic, masks are required for those attending. The service at 12:30 p.m. will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website.
Mr. Idigpio will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery following services at the church.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. The online guestbook and the Live Stream link may be found at www.riemannfamily.com