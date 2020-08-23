David S. Joachim
1948 ~ 2020
Slidell, LA
David S. Joachim of Slidell, LA, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Slidell Memorial Hospital, due to complications from chronic heart disease. He was 72 years old.
Born David Scott Joachim on May 26, 1948, in Biloxi, MS, he was the third of four children born to Mark G. and Lillie C. Joachim, nee Chinn of Biloxi. Dave attended Catholic and Public school in Biloxi and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1970.
Dave was a news photographer for 35 years. He worked in Jackson, MS, at stations WJTV-TV and WLBT-TV. In 1982, he began work in New Orleans, LA, spending the last 27 years with CBS affiliate, WWL TV, before medical retirement in 2009 due to heart disease. During his career, Dave was honored for his work on Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures in 2005. For this work he received broadcast journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, duPont-Columbia Award and the Edward R. Murrow Award.
While covering feature stories, he really "got into the story." Once, after covering a feature story on skydiving, he took it up as a sport. He loved the freedom and beautiful vistas it provided, according to his siblings.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Mark G. and Lillie C. Joachim, his wife of 26 years, Laura Susan Frost and his niece, Sarah Elizabeth Combs, nee Bryant. He is survived by his siblings, Gary P. Joachim (GeLaine) of Marietta, GA, Richard M. Joachim (Norma) of El Paso, TX and Catherine J. Bryant (Tom) of Marietta, GA, nieces and nephews, Danielle D. Joachim and Gillen S. Joachim (Lauren), both of Marietta, GA, Laurel J. Boone (Taylor) of Hernando, MS, Dina M. Madrid (Pedro) of El Paso, TX, Mark G. Joachim (Margie) of San Antonio, TX, Jason R. Joachim (Rachel) of Austin, TX, and Jonathan T. Bryant of Boulder, CO. Dave is also survived by 11 great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending at this time with Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi.
