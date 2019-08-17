|
|
David Eugene "Backhoe Jones" Jones
1950-2019
Gulfport
David E. "Backhoe Jones" Jones, age 69 of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He was a native of Syracuse, NY. David was a high school graduate, and was a military veteran that served as a Navy Seabee. He worked in Design and Precast Pipe and was a journeyman equipment operator.
David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Jones; his wife, Linda Jones; and his grandson, Joshuah Jones.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jones; his children, Tommy Jones (Dee) , Dawn Watson (Brian), and Kristy Jones; his siblings, Robert Jones (Tina), Steve Jones (Sheila), Kenny Jones (Holly), Maureen Jones, and Vicki Jones; his grandchildren, Brittney Travelbee (John), Cory Jones, Justin Head, Darrion Beach, Ashlynn Head, and Alexis Graves; his great grandchildren, Braleigh Jones, J.J. Jones, and Abraham Travelbee; and extended family, Pat Fore, Kaydi Parm and Family, and D.J. Brown and Family.
David enjoyed watching Nascar, football, cooking, and spending time with family.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Pat Fore for always taking care of David and his family.
"The idea of life isn't to live forever, but to create a memory that will"
The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from 5:00 PM until the service. Interment will be at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 17, 2019