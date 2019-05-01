Home

David Ladnier


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Ladnier Obituary
David Ladnier

1957-2019

Ocean Springs

David L. Ladnier, age 61, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

He was loved by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Annie Lamb Ladnier of Ocean Springs; children and grandchildren; his other family and many friends.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., West Jackson County is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019
