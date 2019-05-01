|
David Ladnier
1957-2019
Ocean Springs
David L. Ladnier, age 61, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
He was loved by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Annie Lamb Ladnier of Ocean Springs; children and grandchildren; his other family and many friends.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., West Jackson County is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019