David Lester
1954 - 2020
David James Lester

1954-2020

Biloxi, MS

David James Lester, age 65, passed away in Biloxi on August 1, 2020.

David was born in San Antonio, TX, but moved to Biloxi at a young age. He spent most of his adult life working in the welding/ship fitting business, but his passion was fishing. David was an avid saltwater fisherman, spending many a mornings on the Coliseum Pier, on his boat behind Deer Island, or in Back Bay. He also loved woodworking and painting his own fishing lures, in the shop he built in his backyard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lemma and Louise Lester; his brother in law, Lonnie Sexton; and his wife, Kathleen Lester.

He is survived by his sister, Patrica Sexton; his nephew, Matthew Sexton; his daughters, Rebecca Lester and Shannon Hittner; his son-in-law, Craig Hittner; three grandsons, Anthony, Alex, and Augie Hittner; and his beloved little dogs, Ozzy and Gizmo.

At his request, no service will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
August 15, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
