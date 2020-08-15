David James Lester
1954-2020
Biloxi, MS
David James Lester, age 65, passed away in Biloxi on August 1, 2020.
David was born in San Antonio, TX, but moved to Biloxi at a young age. He spent most of his adult life working in the welding/ship fitting business, but his passion was fishing. David was an avid saltwater fisherman, spending many a mornings on the Coliseum Pier, on his boat behind Deer Island, or in Back Bay. He also loved woodworking and painting his own fishing lures, in the shop he built in his backyard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lemma and Louise Lester; his brother in law, Lonnie Sexton; and his wife, Kathleen Lester.
He is survived by his sister, Patrica Sexton; his nephew, Matthew Sexton; his daughters, Rebecca Lester and Shannon Hittner; his son-in-law, Craig Hittner; three grandsons, Anthony, Alex, and Augie Hittner; and his beloved little dogs, Ozzy and Gizmo.
