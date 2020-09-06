David William Lester



July 23, 1939 - August 28, 2020



Gulfport, MS



David W. Lester was born July 23, 1939 in Rockford, IL to Jerome and Vera Lester. David owned several different carpet and flooring stores around the Rockford area throughout his career.



David is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Vera Lester; his daughter, Cindy Prielipp; his first wife, Linda Byers; His brother, Robert "Bobby" Lester; and sisters, Mary Lester Shumate and Margaret "Peggy" Lester.



David is survived by his wife, Vicki Necaise Lester; his sons, Bill Lester and James (Emily) Morris; grandchildren, Jacklyn Glitterkitten Sentek, Zak Prielipp, Abigail Lester, and Owen Morris; a special thanks to the staff of Deaconess Homecare and Dr. Baroudi; other relatives and friends.



Services will be Private.





