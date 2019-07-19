Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Diamondhead United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Diamondhead United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Malone


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Malone Obituary
David Thomas Malone

Diamondhead, MS

David Thomas Malone died Wednesday, July 17th after a long battle with cancer.

He was born September 8, 1970. His short 48 years were filled with a strong passion for life experiences, good food, and fast cars. He was a strong man in every way but there was a tenderness and empathy in him that made him cry easily. For his friends, David died sober.

He attended Potomac High School in Woodbridge Virginia and received a degree in Computer Technology from the Computer Learning Center and Technical Institute. He was very successful with several technical companies before he joined the Department of the Navy, NAVO, working on electronic computer security for naval vessels. His job enabled him to experience the World first hand like few others ever will : Europe, The Middle East and Asia. He relished his time shipboard and enjoyed telling stories about the numerous Countries he visited.

His two passions in life were food and fast cars. From the most exotic foods you and imagine in foreign countries to Corvettes with 140 mph quarter mile speeds, he loved excitement.

David is the son of Thomas and Mava Malone of Diamondhead, Ms. He was married twice: first to Jennifer Tomlin Malone and then to Arlene Carol Hubble. He has two children Alexis Paige Malone, Caleb Thomas Malone, and a step daughter Britney Marie Hubble. He has one sister Kelly Malone Caulkins.

A service for David will be held on Saturday, July 20th at the Diamondhead United Methodist Church at 2 pm. For anyone who would like to come and remember David, we'll start gathering at 12:30.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edmond Fahey Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now