David Thomas Malone



Diamondhead, MS



David Thomas Malone died Wednesday, July 17th after a long battle with cancer.



He was born September 8, 1970. His short 48 years were filled with a strong passion for life experiences, good food, and fast cars. He was a strong man in every way but there was a tenderness and empathy in him that made him cry easily. For his friends, David died sober.



He attended Potomac High School in Woodbridge Virginia and received a degree in Computer Technology from the Computer Learning Center and Technical Institute. He was very successful with several technical companies before he joined the Department of the Navy, NAVO, working on electronic computer security for naval vessels. His job enabled him to experience the World first hand like few others ever will : Europe, The Middle East and Asia. He relished his time shipboard and enjoyed telling stories about the numerous Countries he visited.



His two passions in life were food and fast cars. From the most exotic foods you and imagine in foreign countries to Corvettes with 140 mph quarter mile speeds, he loved excitement.



David is the son of Thomas and Mava Malone of Diamondhead, Ms. He was married twice: first to Jennifer Tomlin Malone and then to Arlene Carol Hubble. He has two children Alexis Paige Malone, Caleb Thomas Malone, and a step daughter Britney Marie Hubble. He has one sister Kelly Malone Caulkins.



A service for David will be held on Saturday, July 20th at the Diamondhead United Methodist Church at 2 pm. For anyone who would like to come and remember David, we'll start gathering at 12:30.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edmond Fahey Funeral Home. Published in The Sun Herald on July 19, 2019