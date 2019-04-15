David Michael Atkinson



1959 ~ 2019



St. Martin Community



David Michael Atkinson, 59, of the St. Martin Community in Jackson County, passed away Saturday, April, 13, 2019.



David was a life-time member of Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast Church Alive, Biloxi. He loved spending time with his friends and family, and exploring new places. He will be remembered as always having a smile for everyone. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7



David was preceded in death by his wife, Irma G. Atkinson, and his parents, Bernard & Virginia Atkinson.



He is survived by his seven siblings, Mary Smith (Tony), Charles Atkinson (Darline), James Atkinson, Nancy Franklin, Bernard Atkinson, Jr. Daniel Atkinson (Rosalyn) and Gary Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16th at PGC Church Alive, 1907 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi.



The family wishes to give their special thanks to Dr. Richard Smith.