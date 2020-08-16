1/1
David Newman
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
David Brett Newman

1953 ~ 2020

Gulfport

David Brett Newman, age 66, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Brett was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin L. and Nell P. Newman; and brothers Jimmie R. Newman and Randall M. Newman.

He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Bush (Chris), of Frederick, MD; brother, Harold L. Newman (Shirley) of Baton Rouge; grandson, Daniel Bush; nieces, Carla Newman Hilley and Ashley Newman; nephews Harold L. Newman, Jr., Brandon Newman, Loren Newman, Graham Newman, Mike Sullenberger, Cane Sullenberger, and Stephen Sullenberger; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to specially thank Brett's good friend and caretaker Lee McLain.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Brett's name to the Autism Self Advocacy Network (autisticadvocacy.org) PO Box 66122

Washington, DC 20035.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS served the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
