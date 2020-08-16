David Brett Newman
1953 ~ 2020
Gulfport
David Brett Newman, age 66, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Brett was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin L. and Nell P. Newman; and brothers Jimmie R. Newman and Randall M. Newman.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Bush (Chris), of Frederick, MD; brother, Harold L. Newman (Shirley) of Baton Rouge; grandson, Daniel Bush; nieces, Carla Newman Hilley and Ashley Newman; nephews Harold L. Newman, Jr., Brandon Newman, Loren Newman, Graham Newman, Mike Sullenberger, Cane Sullenberger, and Stephen Sullenberger; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to specially thank Brett's good friend and caretaker Lee McLain.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Brett's name to the Autism Self Advocacy Network (autisticadvocacy.org
) PO Box 66122
Washington, DC 20035.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com