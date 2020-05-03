David Lea Parker
Ocean Springs
age 66, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Ocean Springs. There will be no services. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2020.