David Lea Parker

Ocean Springs

age 66, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Ocean Springs. There will be no services. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
