David Ross Ambrose
1941 - 2020
Davis Ross Ambrose

Dec. 9, 1941--Nov. 9, 2020

Bay St. Louis, MS

David Ross Ambrose, 78, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Bay St. Louis.

Mr. Ambrose (Ross) served in the U.S. Army for 4 years and attained the rank of Sergeant. After serving in the military, he went on to work for Boeing at both Michoud and Stennis Space Center where he assisted in the Apollo 8, Apollo 11, and Apollo 12 space missions as a member of the S-IC Static Firing Test Team. He then went on to work for Winn Dixie and retired as a district maintenance supervisor after serving the company for 31 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Mr. Ambrose was a kind, supportive, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Birdelle Clark Laverick and father, Fennis St. Clair Ambrose.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gaynell Morlier Ambrose of Bay St. Louis, MS; two daughters, Angel Ambrose Shands (Morgan) also of Bay St. Louis, MS; Andrea Ambrose Harvel (Ira) of Madison, MS; and son, Chad David Ambrose (Kelly Amanda Myrick) of Diamondhead, MS; sister, Linda Fleming Monjure (Guy) of Long Beach, MS; brother, Steve Fleming (Barbara) of Delisle, MS; and five grandchildren, Bryce Shands, Brennan Shands,

Mallory Harvel, Nicholas Harvel, and Joshua Harvel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Crittenden and his staff for their many years of care.

A Memorial Service was held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS. The service was officated by Fr. Henry McInerney.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
