David C. Schroeder
1933 ~ 2019
Long Beach
David C. Schroeder, born October 3, 1933 in Cambridge, MD to David F. and Florence P. Schroeder, left this life on October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Harris.
Dave leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 65 years, Margaret Schroeder of Long Beach; son David D. Schroeder (Becky) of Gulfport; son Michael Schroeder (Sandy) of Port St. Joe, FL; daughter Beth D'Aquilla (Hank) of Long Beach; and all of his grandchildren.
Dave served in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years and retired with the MS Air National Guard. He graduated with the first USM Gulf Park graduating class in 1976. He worked in sales across the MS Gulf Coast for many years and owned three pawn shops, from which he retired. Dave was an RSVP volunteer at the Harrison County Courthouse for 20 years, where he was known as, "Mr. Know It All", and took great pleasure in providing information to anyone needing assistance.
Dave was best known for his great compassion and charity to others. He played a vital role as a mentor to many young men. Dave was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church for more than 50 years.
The family would like to sincerely thank Driftwood Nursing Home, Kare-At-Home, and Canon Hospice for the utmost care and concern bestowed on Dave and the family.
On Thursday, October 24, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach visitation will be at 10:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am; burial at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Thomas Catholic Church, 720 East Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, MS 39560.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2019