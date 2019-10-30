|
David Merrill Seibert
July 4, 1949 - October 19, 2019
Las Vegas
David Merrill Seibert, 70, passed away at his home in Las Vegas, NV on October 19, 2019.
David was born on July 4, 1949 in Gulfport, MS. He was a graduate of Gulfport High School where he was a member of the band, the debate team and the Young Republicans Club. He also was a graduate of Mississippi State University where he received a degree in Political Science.
He retired from Quality Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning Company where he was Project Manager for many years.
David loved the outdoors and frequently rode his bicycle to and from his local gym. He was an avid reader and the author of a book titled Extreme Finances in which he urged young people to begin an investment plan early in life. He was an animal lover, especially cats, and took loving care of several feline friends over the years. David attended Central Christian Church in Las Vegas and was a faithful member of the men's prayer group.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph W. Seibert, Long Beach, MS, his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Almorse Seibert, Gulfport, and maternal grandparents, Wilson and Morie Merrill, Gulfport, MS. He is survived by his wife, Joyce White Seibert, Las Vegas, NV, mother Virginia Merrill Stephens and stepfather Caril V. Stephens, Long Beach, MS, two brothers, Blair Seibert, Pass Christian, and Todd Seibert (Jalinda) Las Vegas, NV.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date in Las Vegas, NV.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 30, 2019