Reverend Dr. David Eugene Stephens



1934 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Born in Dawson County, TX, The Reverend Dr. David E. Stephens died peacefully in his Ocean Springs home surrounded by family and friends on June 21, 2019 after a stoic battle with cancer. In 1972 David came to the MS Gulf Coast to direct the shutdown of Back Bay Mission, a program serving youth and low-income families since the 1920's. A ministry of the United Church of Christ (UCC), it and the Biloxi UCC Church lost local support when their pastors joined the NAACP in integrating Biloxi's public beach. Faced with shutting the Mission, David led it into a new 28 year era of growth through development of community owned social service agencies. Among them were Coastal Family Health Center, South MS AIDS Task Force, Gulf Coast Women's Center, Loaves and Fishes and Interfaith Disaster Task Force. He led the Mission through its recovery from Hurricane Katrina and the move from its historic site brought on by the development of casinos. David also served the church at UCC conference and national levels.



David graduated from McMurray College in Abilene, TX, served in Germany with the U.S. Army Third Armored Division and graduated from SMU's Perkins School of Theology in 1963. With courage and vision in Seminary and at his first UCC church in Lewisville, TX, he joined in the early years of the civil rights struggle and laid the foundation for his life-long ministry that focused on working for new and expanded services, justice, equality, and systemic change. All were integral to his faith. For 8 years during the 60's he served a small integrated Bethel Church in Texarkana, Ark-TX and led a VISTA program of 12 young, skilled professionals working for social change which prepared him for his future work in Biloxi.



During his long tenure as Director of Back Bay Mission, David built its organizational structure, expanded its funding base, programs and relationships to the national church and the UCC Council For Health and Human Services. He held office in the UCC Council for Health and Human Services Ministries and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Eden Seminary in St. Louis where he taught a class and did presentations during two Sabbaticals. He also presented workshops at Bangor UCC Seminary in Maine during another Sabbatical and taught a class on community organizing.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Clarence and Pearl Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Karlyn Stephens; by four children, Brian Stephens, Keri Beauchamp-Friedley (Christopher), Wm Joshua Beauchamp and James "Jay" Beauchamp all of Ocean Springs; two grandchildren, Jamie Beauchamp and Beth Martinsen, Abbott, TX; and by his brother, Wesley Stephens (Jorene), Siloam Springs; niece, Nora and her daughter Elizabeth of Lubbock, TX; and his sister, Linda Keenum (Alan) of San Angelo, TX; and Karlyn's brother, David Miller (Barbara Neas) Norman, OK.



David was an extraordinary and loving husband and father, teacher and mentor to his family, leading them on adventures of sailing, fishing, boating trips and road trips throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. His unfailing support and love for reading, the banjo and all types of music enriched their lives.



Special thanks for exceptional care go to MD Anderson Center staff, Dr. Allison Wall, Dr. Jonas Jorns and Dr. Ben Cheney and their staffs; to Dr. Richard and Cathy Geis; Dr. Rambie and Fran Briggs and to the caring and skilled Hospice and Home Health Care staffs of Kare-In-Home Health Services.



Services and Reception will be at St John's Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave, Ocean Springs on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Family invites memorial gifts to your favorite church or agency in service to others.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary