David Provosty Taylor, Sr.
1952 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
David Provosty Taylor, Sr., age 68, of Pass Christian, passed away on July 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. C.D. Taylor, Jr. and Ruth "Woogie" Taylor; and a brother, Charles "Chuck" Taylor.
He is survived by his loving partner, Denny "Pokey" Hans; 2 sons, Dr. David P. Taylor, Jr. (Tasha) and Juby Wynne Taylor (Mackenzie); his siblings, Kathleen Vadnal (Robert), Daniel D. Taylor (Melinda), Christopher H. Taylor (Tricia), Titine Janes (A.J.), Jeffrey P. Taylor (Karen), and Timothy P. Taylor (Ingrid); his grandchildren, David, Austin, Juby, Benjamin, Miller, and Olivia; and numerous other relatives and friends.
David was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian and was a graduate of Saint Stanislaus College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 28 years of service. He was a member and Past Commodore at the Pass Christian Yacht Club, a member of Holy Family Parish, Gone Fishing Ministries, and the St. Paul Carnival Association. David enjoyed sailing, cycling, working puzzles, and he was an auto enthusiast.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gone Fishing Ministries (info@gonefishingministries.com)
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9 am - 10:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the visitation. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com