David Allen Treutel
1935 ~ 2020
Diamondhead
David Allen Treutel, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 in Daphne, AL surrounded by his loving family after a stroke and brief battle with cancer. He was born in New Orleans, LA, February 2, 1935, the only child of Peter J. Treutel Jr. and Mildred Schonekas Treutel.
At an early age, David and his parents moved to Hancock County, MS where they lived briefly in Logtown, MS before moving to Bay St Louis, which would become his home. Later, he moved to Diamondhead after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the family home. He attended St. Joseph Academy and spent elementary and high school at St. Stanislaus College, where he participated in several sports and clubs, including lettering all four years in the senior band as a trumpet player. He was awarded a US Navy ROTC scholarship and attended Tulane University, from where he graduated with a BBA in Accountancy in 1957. Shortly after, he married his college sweetheart, Karen Elizabeth Kergosien. David accepted a commission in the US Navy as a line officer onboard the USS Bayfield and moved with his new wife to California. Upon his honorable discharge, he received job offers from two national defense contractors in California, but he and Karen elected to return home to the Bay where he accepted positions with Peoples Federal Savings Bank and Treutel Insurance Agency. He also continued for over twenty years in the US Navy Reserve, ultimately serving as the commanding officer of the Naval Reserve in Gulfport and retiring with the rank of Commander.
Tragedy struck soon after his return to the Bay when his wife, Karen, just 27 years old, died suddenly from an aneurysm, leaving David with four children under the age of five. Three years later, fate smiled upon him when he married his soulmate, Pennie Herring Treutel. For almost 46 years, Pennie was his partner in everything: running the family businesses, raising their six children, and travelling with him around the world. In their later years, she helped him discover the beauty of Park City, UT.
David led two businesses, Peoples Federal Saving Bank and Treutel Insurance Agency, serving as President and Chairman for almost thirty years.
David was active in the reformation of the Hancock County and Mississippi Republican Party in the 1960s, serving as a delegate to the 1964 National Republican Convention in Miami, FL. He was an active member of his community, where he served on many different boards and organizations including the Mississippi Savings & Loan Association, US Savings & Loan Foundation, Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Commission, Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, Krewe of Triton, American Heart Association, and Independent Insurance Agents of the Gulf Coast and Mississippi. He served as president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society during Hurricane Katrina. David was a lifelong Rotarian, serving for over 50 years in almost every position including president. He was recognized by his club as a Paul Harris Fellow.
As a lifelong Catholic, David served Our Lady of the Gulf Church as a lector and an usher as well as giving many years to the Parish Council and the OLG Elementary School Board. He was selected to serve on the Diocesan Executive Committee under Bishop Joseph Howze and Bishop Thomas Rodi. He also served over 10 years on the St. Stanislaus College School Board and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2008.
Even with this array of impressive achievements, the most important thing in David's life was his family. He was a loving Dad and Papa to his six children, sixteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. After Pennie died, he continued travelling with his children. He cherished his grandchildren, taking them on individual special excursions and providing them the Bay House for summer visits. During his last 19 months spent in Daphne, he was delighted to get to know some of his great-grandchildren on a more intimate level.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Kergosien Treutel, his second wife, Pennie Herring Treutel and his son, Cdr. Paul J. Treutel. David is survived by his children: David (Anna) Treutel Jr, Steve (Debbie) Treutel, Missy (Ted) Schmidt, Cathy (Steve) Kidd, and Suzy (Nick) Gachassin; and his grandchildren: Trey (Joy) Treutel, Alex Treutel, Hunter (Peyton) Treutel, Haleigh Treutel, Jennings (Misako) Treutel, Grace Treutel, Liam Treutel, Liza Treutel, Chase (Janna) Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt, Mary Margaret (Chris) Cartmill, Claire (Matthew) Lollis, Emily Schmidt, Caroline Gachassin, Adam Gachassin, and Bailey Kidd; and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend special thanks to Fr. Paddy Mockler, Fr. Sebastian Myladiyil, SVD, Dr. Steven Winston and Beverly Mann, RN, Hazel Smith, Stephanie Broughton, and Peggy Pierre at St Joseph Hospice for their dedicated service to David in his final weeks. Special thanks to his granddaughter Emily Schmidt for taking the night shift "Papa duty" for the last 9 weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been set up for David through Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pass Christian, MS, Our Lady of the Gulf St. Vincent de Paul Society, Bay St. Louis, MS and Archangel Radio in Fairhope, AL.
A private graveside service is scheduled and a memorial mass and celebration of David's life is planned for a future date.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., Pass Christian, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
1935 ~ 2020
Diamondhead
David Allen Treutel, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 in Daphne, AL surrounded by his loving family after a stroke and brief battle with cancer. He was born in New Orleans, LA, February 2, 1935, the only child of Peter J. Treutel Jr. and Mildred Schonekas Treutel.
At an early age, David and his parents moved to Hancock County, MS where they lived briefly in Logtown, MS before moving to Bay St Louis, which would become his home. Later, he moved to Diamondhead after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the family home. He attended St. Joseph Academy and spent elementary and high school at St. Stanislaus College, where he participated in several sports and clubs, including lettering all four years in the senior band as a trumpet player. He was awarded a US Navy ROTC scholarship and attended Tulane University, from where he graduated with a BBA in Accountancy in 1957. Shortly after, he married his college sweetheart, Karen Elizabeth Kergosien. David accepted a commission in the US Navy as a line officer onboard the USS Bayfield and moved with his new wife to California. Upon his honorable discharge, he received job offers from two national defense contractors in California, but he and Karen elected to return home to the Bay where he accepted positions with Peoples Federal Savings Bank and Treutel Insurance Agency. He also continued for over twenty years in the US Navy Reserve, ultimately serving as the commanding officer of the Naval Reserve in Gulfport and retiring with the rank of Commander.
Tragedy struck soon after his return to the Bay when his wife, Karen, just 27 years old, died suddenly from an aneurysm, leaving David with four children under the age of five. Three years later, fate smiled upon him when he married his soulmate, Pennie Herring Treutel. For almost 46 years, Pennie was his partner in everything: running the family businesses, raising their six children, and travelling with him around the world. In their later years, she helped him discover the beauty of Park City, UT.
David led two businesses, Peoples Federal Saving Bank and Treutel Insurance Agency, serving as President and Chairman for almost thirty years.
David was active in the reformation of the Hancock County and Mississippi Republican Party in the 1960s, serving as a delegate to the 1964 National Republican Convention in Miami, FL. He was an active member of his community, where he served on many different boards and organizations including the Mississippi Savings & Loan Association, US Savings & Loan Foundation, Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Commission, Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, Krewe of Triton, American Heart Association, and Independent Insurance Agents of the Gulf Coast and Mississippi. He served as president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society during Hurricane Katrina. David was a lifelong Rotarian, serving for over 50 years in almost every position including president. He was recognized by his club as a Paul Harris Fellow.
As a lifelong Catholic, David served Our Lady of the Gulf Church as a lector and an usher as well as giving many years to the Parish Council and the OLG Elementary School Board. He was selected to serve on the Diocesan Executive Committee under Bishop Joseph Howze and Bishop Thomas Rodi. He also served over 10 years on the St. Stanislaus College School Board and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2008.
Even with this array of impressive achievements, the most important thing in David's life was his family. He was a loving Dad and Papa to his six children, sixteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. After Pennie died, he continued travelling with his children. He cherished his grandchildren, taking them on individual special excursions and providing them the Bay House for summer visits. During his last 19 months spent in Daphne, he was delighted to get to know some of his great-grandchildren on a more intimate level.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Kergosien Treutel, his second wife, Pennie Herring Treutel and his son, Cdr. Paul J. Treutel. David is survived by his children: David (Anna) Treutel Jr, Steve (Debbie) Treutel, Missy (Ted) Schmidt, Cathy (Steve) Kidd, and Suzy (Nick) Gachassin; and his grandchildren: Trey (Joy) Treutel, Alex Treutel, Hunter (Peyton) Treutel, Haleigh Treutel, Jennings (Misako) Treutel, Grace Treutel, Liam Treutel, Liza Treutel, Chase (Janna) Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt, Mary Margaret (Chris) Cartmill, Claire (Matthew) Lollis, Emily Schmidt, Caroline Gachassin, Adam Gachassin, and Bailey Kidd; and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend special thanks to Fr. Paddy Mockler, Fr. Sebastian Myladiyil, SVD, Dr. Steven Winston and Beverly Mann, RN, Hazel Smith, Stephanie Broughton, and Peggy Pierre at St Joseph Hospice for their dedicated service to David in his final weeks. Special thanks to his granddaughter Emily Schmidt for taking the night shift "Papa duty" for the last 9 weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been set up for David through Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pass Christian, MS, Our Lady of the Gulf St. Vincent de Paul Society, Bay St. Louis, MS and Archangel Radio in Fairhope, AL.
A private graveside service is scheduled and a memorial mass and celebration of David's life is planned for a future date.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., Pass Christian, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.