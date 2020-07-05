1/1
Dr. Dds Guy Charles Lewis Jr.
1923 - 2020
Dr. Guy Charles Lewis, Jr., DDS

1923~2020

Gulfport

Dr. Guy Charles Lewis, Jr., DDS, age 96, beloved husband and wonderful father, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Dr. Lewis was born in Wilmington, NC on September 17, 1923. A long-time resident of Gulfport, MS, he most recently resided at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville, MS. After graduating Gulfport High School in 1942, he served as a U.S. Naval Aviator in World War II. Upon his return, he graduated from Loyola University, New Orleans School of Dentistry in 1951. He practiced dentistry for over 40 years in Gulfport, where he was as a member of the American Dental Association, and served as President of District V of the Mississippi Dental Association. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. Dr. Lewis served on the Board of Directors for Gulf National Bank, was a member of the Century Club and the Rotary Club of Gulfport. Being an avid sailor, he sailed for the Gulfport Yacht Club and served as Commodore in 1963.

Dr. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Amelia Simmons Lewis; his parents, Guy C. Lewis, Sr, and Gloria Louise Beecham Lewis and his siblings, Jeanette Irene Davis and Roy Everett Lewis, II.

Survivors include his sister, Sally Ann Lewis Bouchard of San Antonio, TX, his children, Gloria (Shelby) Howell of Amory, MS, Susan (Mike) Homan of Memphis, TN, Guy (Cecilia) Lewis, III of Collierville, TN and Jean Ann (Andrew) Williams of Starkville; his grandchildren, Chase (Mandy) Howell, John Howell, Olivia Homan, Jesse Homan, and Elisabeth (Brad) Hamner; his great-grandchildren, Samuel Guy Howell and Ellie Kay Howell. Nephews; Mike Davis, Randy Davis, Todd Bouchard, Scott Bouchard, Jeffrey Bouchard, Roy Everett Lewis, III, Nieces; Gloria Spruell, Laura Davis, Laura Garcia and Rebecca Henry.

Out of respect for the current pandemic's social distancing and reduced gathering guidelines, there will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery for Dr. and Mrs. Lewis on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, where the service will be Live Streamed for the public and extended family at 10 a.m.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed, and the Live Stream viewed at www.riemannfamily.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, building fund (https://fumc-gulfport.org/give)



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
