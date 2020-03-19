|
Dean Alan Hughes
1959 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Dean Alan Hughes passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was 61. Born in Panama City, Florida, Dean was proud to have lived most of his life in Biloxi. After graduating from St. Martin High School in 1977, he attended MGCCC Perkinston Campus, then continued his education at the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a degree in Architectural Engineering. While at Southern, he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Social Fraternity. While serving in the military, he attended the U.S. Army Engineering School with a major in Civil Engineering. Additionally, he received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from his beloved Louisiana State University. There was never a bigger LSU fan.
Dean was a talented architect and loved his profession. After working several years for architecture firms in Mobile, he spent the last 15 years on staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Biloxi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy David Hughes and Joan Gavins Hughes.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Hymel Hughes, his daughters Audrey and Savannah Hughes and his son Samuel Hughes. He is also survived by his siblings, Billy Hughes, Darin Hughes, Debbie Christ and Dianna Broussard. He survived his aunts and uncles Barbara and Donald Firth, Ray Gavins, and Shirley Stewart.
If you did not have the pleasure of knowing Dean, you missed out. Dean was a tornado in a china shop, and the world was his china shop. He lived big and loved big. He was a great husband, father, and brother. He was proud to have served our country in uniform and as a civilian. If it was wet, he fished it. He now rests in peace, and if you look up and see a storm in the heavens, it's just Dean shaking things up. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten. #FishhardPlayhard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in his name to Biloxi Veterans Health Care System.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 19, 2020