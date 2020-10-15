1/1
Deborah Bilancich
1950 - 2020
Deborah Catherine Ibele Bilancich

1950 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Deborah Catherine Ibele Bilancich, 69, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Biloxi.

Mrs. Bilancich was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. She was retired from the Biloxi Fire Department. Mrs. Bilancich was a devoted mother, wife and Christian. She was a member of the W.O.T.M. of the D'Iberville Moose Lodge where she was in the Academy of Friendship.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Maybelle Vuyovich Ibele; her daughter, Bernadette Bilancich; and her brother, Everett Ibele, Jr.

Mrs. Bilancich's survivors include her husband of 50 years, Broderick Bilancich; her sisters, Linda (William) LeBlanc, Beverley (Sherman) Sanders and Karen Ibele; her nieces, Yvette Alliston and Erica Callegari; and her nephews, Rocky Sanders and Shaun Sanders.

A private graveside service will be held and a memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
