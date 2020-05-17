Deborah Blitch
1951 - 2020
Deborah Dessommes Blitch

October 18, 1951 ~ May 10, 2020

Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Deborah Dessommes Blitch passed away suddenly at her home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Crandell Blitch for 48 years.

Debbie was born on October 18, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana, daughter of the late Sarah Ernestine Flaspoller and Charles Auguste Dessommes. She is survived by her brothers, Charles Dessommes, Jr. and his wife Linda, and Eric Dessommes and his wife Tricia. She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Dessommes and his wife, Susan.

Debbie also leaves behind a large extended family who will cherish her memory. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and sisters and brothers-in-law along with many Dessommes and Blitch cousins. Her nieces and nephews spent countless hours with their beloved Aunt Deb on her Bay St. Louis pier, where she patiently taught them to bait a hook, catch their first fish, check crab traps and to clean, cook, peel, and eat the best boiled seafood anywhere.

Debbie lived in New Orleans, Metairie, and Celebration, Florida. She was happiest at her home in Bay St. Louis, where she and Jack retired. She was famous among the family and beyond for her skill as a hostess and cook and her ability to make everyone feel welcomed and at home. She was a talented seamstress and gardener, who enjoyed canning the fruits and vegetables she grew herself and sharing her bounty with everyone. She played hostess and tour guide to countless family members and friends during Jack's 30-year tenure at Disney World in Orlando and never tired of helping friends and family navigate the parks. She was a kind, generous, and gentle woman who loved her family and cherished her friends.

Debbie was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in New Orleans and attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston. She was employed at the Windsor Court Hotel, West Jefferson Medical Center, and as a kindergarten teacher at St. George's Episcopal School. She was a founding member and devoted volunteer of the Louisiana Children's Museum, a volunteer at Poydras Home, and a long-time member of the Krewe of Iris. Debbie was a member and volunteer of St. George's Episcopal Church in New Orleans and Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St. Louis.

Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Louisiana Children's Museum at https://www.lcm.org/donate/. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com


Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Classmates at MCA and will recall her kindness, friendly personality and smiles! Laurie Fontenelle Abate
Laurie Abate
Classmate
May 15, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
a loved one
May 14, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Carol V Thompson
