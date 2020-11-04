1/1
Deborah McNeil
1953 - 2020
`Deborah Joy McNeil

January 30, 1953-October 31, 2020

Bay Saint Louis, MS

Deborah Joy McNeil, 67, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Bay Saint Louis, MS. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Gulf Church; a member of the Caritas community of Birmingham, AL; and a member of the MS Realtor Association for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis J. Garcia and Joyce Ladner Garcia; and her son, David Anselmo. Survivors include: her husband, Frank P. McNeil; her daughter, Anna Gail Moore; her son, Edward McNeil; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Skaines; her grandchildren, Dylan Moore, Devin Moore, Michelle Young, Rana Vosbein, six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Wanda Pillault.

She will be missed by her loving family and all who knew her.

The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay Saint Louis, MS on Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 9am-11am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11am. The burial will follow at the Garden of Memories in Bay Saint Louis, MS.


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Gulf Church
NOV
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Gulf Church
