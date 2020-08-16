Deborah "Deb" Tackett Phillips
August 15, 1950 - August 11, 2020
Ocean Springs
The family and friends of Deborah Karen Tackett Phillips deeply regret to inform you that she passed away at 70 years old at her home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Deb was born August 15, 1950 in Jackson Mississippi to Gip and Eloise Tackett to the immediate delight of her sister Sandra and her brother Gene, and the eventual adoration of her little brother Greg.
Deb was known as Karen at Florence High School, but cast that name aside long before it became a meme. Deborah, in her professional life, and Deb, to those with whom she shared life and blood, valued people. She valued her people, and those fortunate enough to be hers, were and will forever be deeply loved.
Deb's children Kristie Rhiannon and Jeffery, and Kristie's children Kaelan and Ethan are the most devastated of us all, and yet the most blessed for having known her the most deeply.
Deborah's reputation in her professional life remains stellar. Her career in insurance and finance left a legacy of care and trust throughout the state of Mississippi. Her influence extended to politicians and statesmen, while her friendship fell upon the greatest and the least of us.
Deborah, Deb, Momma, Nana, Seester, Aunt Deb, Crazy Aunt Deb, by these names we love you still. Gip and Eloise embrace you, but the earth is not a better place today without you. We will do our level best to harvest more of the unconditional love of Christ to make up for some of what we lost, just as you showed us.
Those of you who would come alongside to comfort us may send cards or flowers to the Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence MS.
