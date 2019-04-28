|
|
Debra Ann Barnett Pearson
March 25, 1955-April 19, 2019
Pensacola,Fl
Debra Ann Barnett Pearson, 64, died Friday, April 19 in her home in Pensacola, FL. A native of Kiln, she was a retired educator. She was the daughter of Margaret "Nell" Koenenn of Kiln and the late John Edward Barnett.
She is survived by her daughters Heather Greenwood and Regan Barnes; grandchildren, Andrew Greenwood, Blake Greenwood, Alyssa Pearson and Ethan Barnes; her siblings, John W. Barnett (Rachel), David Barnett (Valerie), Sharon Saucier (Kirk), Larry Koenenn, Jr. (Christy), and Leonard Koenenn (Bonnie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2019