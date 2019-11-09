The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Biddle


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Biddle Obituary
Debra J. Proper Biddle

1960 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Debra J. Proper Biddle, age 59, passed away November 5, 2019 at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center, MS.

Debbie was born on February 19, 1960, in Titusville PA to Leroy Proper and Beatrice Hosking Peeples Proper. She married Donald Biddle, who survives, in 1984 in Titusville, PA before starting on a journey with him around the world while he served in the U.S. Air Force. This journey took them to CA, MA, AK, AR, Japan, and MS where they lived since 2004. Debra loved playing her computer game POGO and playing bingo at the Mark Seymour Post 5699 in Ocean Springs, MS. She adored her children, grandchildren, grandfriends, family, friends, and her three fur babies!

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, five sisters Dylis Peeples, Bea-Ann Allen, Mary Proper, Denise Proper, and Patty Proper; and four brothers, John, Tom and David Peeples and Martin Proper.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Alisha Biddle of Albuquerque, NM, her son, Donald Biddle Jr and wife, Jennifer, of Ocean Springs, a brother, Joseph Proper of Melbourne, FL, sister, Tammy Cusack and husband, Brian, of Surprise, AZ, special friend, Dione Jones and husband, Lawrence, of Biloxi, three grandchildren, Haile, Jayme, and James Gibbs Jr, of Albuquerque, NM, as well as her future granddaughter, who will be born in January, 2020, Kaela Jean Biddle, and special grandfriends, Cameron and Lizzie Colvin and Lawren Jones, of Biloxi, MS. , as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, from 11am until 1pm, with a 1pm chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Seymour Post 5699 of Ocean Springs or the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now