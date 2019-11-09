|
Debra J. Proper Biddle
1960 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Debra J. Proper Biddle, age 59, passed away November 5, 2019 at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center, MS.
Debbie was born on February 19, 1960, in Titusville PA to Leroy Proper and Beatrice Hosking Peeples Proper. She married Donald Biddle, who survives, in 1984 in Titusville, PA before starting on a journey with him around the world while he served in the U.S. Air Force. This journey took them to CA, MA, AK, AR, Japan, and MS where they lived since 2004. Debra loved playing her computer game POGO and playing bingo at the Mark Seymour Post 5699 in Ocean Springs, MS. She adored her children, grandchildren, grandfriends, family, friends, and her three fur babies!
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, five sisters Dylis Peeples, Bea-Ann Allen, Mary Proper, Denise Proper, and Patty Proper; and four brothers, John, Tom and David Peeples and Martin Proper.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Alisha Biddle of Albuquerque, NM, her son, Donald Biddle Jr and wife, Jennifer, of Ocean Springs, a brother, Joseph Proper of Melbourne, FL, sister, Tammy Cusack and husband, Brian, of Surprise, AZ, special friend, Dione Jones and husband, Lawrence, of Biloxi, three grandchildren, Haile, Jayme, and James Gibbs Jr, of Albuquerque, NM, as well as her future granddaughter, who will be born in January, 2020, Kaela Jean Biddle, and special grandfriends, Cameron and Lizzie Colvin and Lawren Jones, of Biloxi, MS. , as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, from 11am until 1pm, with a 1pm chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Seymour Post 5699 of Ocean Springs or the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019