Debra Dana "DeDe" Sykes



Jan 4, 1974-July 11, 2019



Bay St Louis



Debra Dana "DeDe" Sykes, born Jan 4, 1974 in Gulfport, MS received her Angel Wings, Thursday July 11, 2019



DeDe was a graduate of Bay St Louis High School and received her teacher degree from MCGJC and Southern MS. She taught at DeLisle Elem School < DeLisle MS, retired from Pacific View Charter School, Oceanside, CA.



DeDe is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Godfrey Gavagnie Sr and Vesta Gavagnie, her paternal gandmother, Mary Alice Cockrell, Uncle Bubba, Godfrey Gavagnie Jr and cousin Jennifer Pagle Bush



DeDe is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cathy Gavagnie and Charles Perniciaro Srof Bay St Louis, Ms and her father and stepmother, David Lamar Sykes Sr and Laura O'Donnell of Madison, FL. Her children Amber , Skylar and Rylee Sykes and her constant companion and soul mate, John Woolman, all of Bay St Louis, MS,. Her paternal grandfather, Jim Cockrell of Long Beach, grandchildren, Kaycee, Roman and Colton. Her brother David L. Sykes, Jr and wife Alicia, half sister Colleen Sykes-Hubbard and husband Brad, stepbrother Charlie Perniciaro Jr and wife Vanessa and Chris Dyals, stepsister Rachel Perniciaro Yarborough and husband Gary, 5 nieces and 7 nephews.



The family wants to thank DeVitta Dialysis Unit in Slidell and Oschner Medical Center, New Orleans for all they did for her to try and make her life here on earth as good as possible.



There will be a Celebration of Life on July 27, from 10-1 at The Train Depot in, 1928 Depot Way in Bay St Louis, Ms. Anyone want to celebrate with us please bring a lawn chair. Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019