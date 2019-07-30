|
Debra "Debbie" Janelle (Ransom) Ratliff
February 22, 1961 -- July 24, 2019
Biloxi
Debra "Debbie" Janelle (Ransom) Ratliff, 58, passed away on July 24, 2019 with her family by her side, while being cared for by St. Joseph Hospice in Gulfport, MS. She was born February 22, 1961 in Lepanto, Arkansas.
Debbie was the center point of her family. She was a strong and brave warrior. She graduated in 1979 from D'Iberville High School where she played varsity basketball. She met the love of her life at the age of 19 and was married three years later. She was able to achieve her dream of raising her children in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan A. Ratliff; daughter, Stephanie (Billy) Wright; 2 sons, Bryan F. L. (Dell) Ratliff, Calvin Ratliff; mother, Joan Bodouin; brother; Walt (Kim) Ransom; 6 grandchildren, Kaley, Ethan, Destiny, Kristin, Grayson, and Bryan Paul; and her dog, Magni.
She was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Ransom; and stepfather, Howard Bodouin.
Condolences can be sent to 10264 Rd 243, Biloxi, MS 39532.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 30, 2019