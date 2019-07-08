|
|
Debra Rose H. White
February 16, 1955 - July 5,2019
Lucedale
Debra Rose H. White, of Lucedale, passed away July 5, 2019 at Mobile Infirmary General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vondee and Doris Lee Hendricks; and her sister, Donna Hendricks.
She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Larry G. White of Lucedale, MS; her daughter, Rebekah (Timothy) Garrard of Wiggins, MS; her sister Judy (Barry) Loflin of Lumberton, MS; her brother, Ken Hendricks of Hattiesburg, MS; her two grandchildren, Zoey and Lucas Garrard.
Visitation will be Monday July 8, 2019 from 5:30 P.M. followed by a 7:00 P.M. funeral service at First United Methodist Church in Lucedale. Interment will be private. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 8, 2019