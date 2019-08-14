|
|
Dee Mallette Havens
1932 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Dee Mallette Havens departed this earth for her heavenly rest just before dawn on Saturday August 10, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.
Dee is survived by her faithful, devoted, and adoring husband Prentiss Clement (P.C.) of 69 years. Dee was born in Lucedale Mississippi to the late Gertrude Woodard and Vaudy Peer Mallette. She enjoyed an idyllic small town upbringing where her parents created a home in the countryside that was modest, but gardenesque, with roses and boxwoods, grapevines and orchards, berries and herbs. In this garden as a child Dee staged plays and musicals with her sister and cousins for the family pets, casting roles and gathering scarves for costumes, even luring her three large dogs to the matinees. Under the tutelage of her father, a church organist, Dee and her sister Kathryn took piano lessons filling the home with melody. As she grew older she enjoyed school performances, one being "Marmee" in Little Women. In her teen years she began to hone her skills in the kitchen where she developed an enduring passion for the culinary arts. She and her mother loved to prepare daily meals and their passion was preparing and presenting holiday and homecoming feasts. In her high school years Dee took a keen interest in fashion designing much of her own clothing, inspirations derived from magazines and movies. She began to draw and eventually created personal patterns for attire she desired.
A highlight of her younger years was modeling for Palais Royal. With advancing skill she created numerous items of apparel not only for herself but her mother and sister. In 1950, Dee met the love of her life, P.C. Havens a handsome, intelligent, faithful Christian from a neighboring town. On a spring night, P.C. drove by the Ritz Theater in his new ford convertible and noticed a striking beauty standing beneath the marquis. Circling back he courageously asked her for a date; from that point forward a beautiful love story began. Months later they married, leaving the towns they loved, creating a life together. In the years to follow, the couple's three children arrived and along with P.C. where the absolute joy of her life. Dee relished shepherding her children thru the triumphs and hurdles of life. After years of travel and working in the geophysical industry, P.C. and Dee founded Seismic Exchange, Inc in 1975. Dee excelled in accounting keeping the books in the formative period and serving as secretary of the board. In building the company they delighted in working together and forging new friendships. Of the many things she enjoyed, her grandchildren brought exceptional joy. With her children and grandchildren Dee was an ardent cheerleader, the unconditional compassionate matriarch, and at times the most genuine critic, helping achieve personal best. In the glory years of retirement at White Hall, P.C. and Dee enjoyed welcoming friends and family. Afternoons spent with Floss, Wayne, Pat and George were a beautiful time of fellowship. There are people that change your life forever.
Dee was one who always gave more than received. Her selflessness, humility, and creative talents where matched by her charming wit and infectious laugh. Whether she was hosting beautiful Tuesday night dinners, weekends in Pass Christian, vacations in Deer Valley, or movie nights each gathering was about family. She was proud to be married to her best friend; their faith strong and unwavering keeping them close as they prayed together every night until August 10th. Dee's compassion and generosity were unlimited as she was quick to roll up her sleeves for the sake of anyone needing help and realized all choices to assist are a privilege. She was recognized as person who possessed great leadership abilities and served in multiple capacities associated with church and school activities. She was the eternal nurturer.
Dee is survived P.C. Havens her husband of 69 years. She will be deeply missed by her three children, Debbie Patrick (Bobby), John Havens (Terri), and Cathy Cary (Rivie). She was adored by her grandchildren, Beau, Kadee, Buddy, and Karoline Patrick, Rives, Havens and Grace Catherine Cary, Prentiss, Davis and Mallette Havens. Also by 3 beautiful great-grandchildren. Dee is also survived by two brother-in-laws, Wayne Roberts and Buddy Floore, as well a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to caregivers who assisted Dee for many years.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 Am at the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary. A graveside service will be at 3:00 PM in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery, Lucedale, MS.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019