Delaine W. Beach
1937 - 2020
Long Beach
Delaine W. Beach, 82, of Long Beach, MS, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
He was born in Pearl River County and was a lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Beach was the retired meat market manager at Jitney Jungle where he was employed for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 60 and one half years, Patricia Beach; two daughters, Wanda Baroni (Nick) and Lynette Daniels (Jerry); a son Gary Beach (Joyce); two sisters Bonnie Lee (Slim) and Billie Henderson; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Arrangements are pending.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, is honored to serve the family.
View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com
.