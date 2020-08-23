1/1
Delaine Beach
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delaine W. Beach

1937 - 2020

Long Beach

Delaine W. Beach, 82, of Long Beach, MS, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.

He was born in Pearl River County and was a lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Beach was the retired meat market manager at Jitney Jungle where he was employed for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 and one half years, Patricia Beach; two daughters, Wanda Baroni (Nick) and Lynette Daniels (Jerry); a son Gary Beach (Joyce); two sisters Bonnie Lee (Slim) and Billie Henderson; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Arrangements are pending.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, is honored to serve the family.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved