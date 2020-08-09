1/1
Delia Laird
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delia Laird

September 11, 1926 - August 3, 2020

Gulf Port

Delia "Dee" Breaux Laird, age 93, of Gulfport, MS passed away August 3, 2020. Mrs. Laird was born on September 11, 1926 to the late Jochen and Theresa Breaux. In 1952, she was wed to Navy Chief Petty Officer Robert Laird. Upon Mr. Laird's retirement, the couple settled in Gulfport, MS, where they raised their two children. Mrs. Laird called Gulfport her home for 56 years. In 2018, she relocated to Georgia to be closer to family. Mrs. Laird spent the remainder of her life in Newnan, Georgia. Along with her parents, Mrs. Laird was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years: Robert Kenneth Laird; son: Robert "Keith" Laird; sister: Janie Scardill. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Janet and Chuck Gillen of Newnan, GA. Messages of condolence may be left at www.GeorgiaCremation.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Georgia Cremation
1086 GA-54
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 756-8702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved