Delia Laird
September 11, 1926 - August 3, 2020
Gulf Port
Delia "Dee" Breaux Laird, age 93, of Gulfport, MS passed away August 3, 2020. Mrs. Laird was born on September 11, 1926 to the late Jochen and Theresa Breaux. In 1952, she was wed to Navy Chief Petty Officer Robert Laird. Upon Mr. Laird's retirement, the couple settled in Gulfport, MS, where they raised their two children. Mrs. Laird called Gulfport her home for 56 years. In 2018, she relocated to Georgia to be closer to family. Mrs. Laird spent the remainder of her life in Newnan, Georgia. Along with her parents, Mrs. Laird was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years: Robert Kenneth Laird; son: Robert "Keith" Laird; sister: Janie Scardill. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Janet and Chuck Gillen of Newnan, GA. Messages of condolence may be left at www.GeorgiaCremation.com
.