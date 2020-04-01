|
|
Delois L. Danzey
1931-2020
RIchmond, Texas
Mrs. Lois L. Danzey, 89, of Richmond, Texas formerly of Wiggins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 23, 2020, in Richmond, Texas. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Wiggins and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, B. G. Guiles and her second husband, Earl Danzey; her parents, Monroe and Coley Phillips; her son, Ben Guiles; her sisters, Edna Walters, Ester Purvis, Estelle Rutland, and Neva Williamson; her brothers, Ozell Phillips, J.B. Phillips, Thomas Phillips, Hazel Rowe Phillips and Hermon Phillips: two grandsons, Lucas Guiles, and Randy Necaise; one great-grandson Dustyn Hatten and one great-granddaughter Natalie Hightower.
She is survived by her two children, Don Guiles, and his wife Tina of Church Hill, TN and Charlotte Hightower and her husband Larry of Richmond, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Phillips of Laurel and Rudolph Phillips of Theodore, AL, and her sisters, Lucille Bush of Gulfport and Lola Landrum of Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 1, 2020