Delois Saint Necaise



1934 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mrs. Delois Saint Necaise, age 84, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.



She was born in 1934, in Moulton, Alabama, one of eight children, born to Wesley and Susie Saint. Delois moved to Mississippi and met Roger Joseph Necaise, Jr. After a month, on May 16, 1953, they married in D'Iberville, MS. Shortly after, they had David and Deborah, three years later. She raised her family and continued to live on Elzy Byrd Road. She was a great cook, loved to garden and loved to shop for shoes. She was also a member at Northside Assembly of God in St. Martin for 47 years. Delois was deeply rooted in her faith and love for Jesus. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is already missed by all who knew her. We are comforted knowing we will see her again one day.



Survivors include her husband, Roger, son, David (Geneva) Necaise, daughter, Deborah (James) Chism, five grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, from 12 Noon until 1pm, with a 1pm chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in D'Iberville Memorial Park.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary