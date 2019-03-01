|
|
Dennis Michael "Flip Flops" Murphy, U.S. Navy, Ret
1953 - 2019
Vancleave, MS
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave, West Jackson County with a visitation for family and friends from 11:30 AM until the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019