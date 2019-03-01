Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Murphy Obituary
Dennis Michael "Flip Flops" Murphy, U.S. Navy, Ret

1953 - 2019

Vancleave, MS

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave, West Jackson County with a visitation for family and friends from 11:30 AM until the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
