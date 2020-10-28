Dennis Roy Smerz
1946-2020
Ocean Springs
Dennis Roy Smerz, age 74, of Ocean Springs, born June 26, 1946, went to meet the Lord on October 23, 2020. He bravely battled arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson's, and cancer. He attended Ocean Springs schools from kindergarten thru high school and was a graduate of USM. Engineering work took him from Mississippi to Texas, Norway, Scotland, back to Texas, and finally back home to Mississippi.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Lois (Spicer) Smerz. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nancy Ridgeway Smerz; two daughters, Angela Smerz and Katherine Hrabak; and three grandchildren, Tagan, Colin, and Garen Hrabak.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs.