Dennis Roy Smerz
1946 - 2020
Dennis Roy Smerz

1946-2020

Ocean Springs

Dennis Roy Smerz, age 74, of Ocean Springs, born June 26, 1946, went to meet the Lord on October 23, 2020. He bravely battled arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson's, and cancer. He attended Ocean Springs schools from kindergarten thru high school and was a graduate of USM. Engineering work took him from Mississippi to Texas, Norway, Scotland, back to Texas, and finally back home to Mississippi.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Lois (Spicer) Smerz. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nancy Ridgeway Smerz; two daughters, Angela Smerz and Katherine Hrabak; and three grandchildren, Tagan, Colin, and Garen Hrabak.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smerz family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
October 28, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
