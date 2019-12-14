|
Dewey Joseph Garlotte, Jr.
1925 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Dewey Joseph Garlotte, Jr., age 94, a longtime resident of Ocean Springs, passed peacefully at his home on the morning of December 12, 2019 after enduring a long-term illness.
Dewey was a Navy WWII veteran honored with five medals for his service.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Delores Garlotte; his devoted parents, Dewey Sr. and Delta from Biloxi; his sister, Freida; and his brothers, Wesley and Benjamin.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Barbara Sims, Betty Hendrich, and Cheryl Clemons and his siblings, Joyce DeSilvey and Wilda Yoast.
Dewey was a devoted grandfather to Stacey, Joe, John, Matt, and Nikki and great-grandfather to Logan, Jaxsen, and Haley.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 with a service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16 where friends may visit one-hour prior to service all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 14, 2019