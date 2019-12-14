The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewey Garlotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewey Garlotte Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewey Garlotte Jr. Obituary
Dewey Joseph Garlotte, Jr.

1925 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Dewey Joseph Garlotte, Jr., age 94, a longtime resident of Ocean Springs, passed peacefully at his home on the morning of December 12, 2019 after enduring a long-term illness.

Dewey was a Navy WWII veteran honored with five medals for his service.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Delores Garlotte; his devoted parents, Dewey Sr. and Delta from Biloxi; his sister, Freida; and his brothers, Wesley and Benjamin.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Barbara Sims, Betty Hendrich, and Cheryl Clemons and his siblings, Joyce DeSilvey and Wilda Yoast.

Dewey was a devoted grandfather to Stacey, Joe, John, Matt, and Nikki and great-grandfather to Logan, Jaxsen, and Haley.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 with a service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16 where friends may visit one-hour prior to service all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now