Dezelma Landry



Feb 28, 1934-Oct 15, 2020



Pass Christian



On Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi, Dezelma Ethelyn Landry, age 86 years went to her eternal rest.



She leaves to mourn her passing, 4 daughters, Scarla Biglane of Pass Christian, Ms, Keokuk Landry of Diamondhead, Ms, Desiree (Frank) Williams of Frisco, Tx and Marisa Javers of Houston, Tx, 1 son Joseph (Luella) Landry of Hammond, La, 1 sister Elmere (John) Farve of Bay St. Louis, MS, 1 brother Alvin (Aleta) Smith of New Orleans, La, 8 grandchildren Kandi (Cary) Henderson, Frank Williams, Nikki Javers, Ashley Vinnett, Frederick Wiley, Blake Williams, Chelsea Landry, and Justin Landry, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.



Dezelma is predeceased by her parents Dejelma and Ethelyn Smith, 3 brothers Gilbert (Margaret) Smith, Bartholomew (Teresa) Smith, Larry (Beverly) Smith, 2 sisters Joan (Navarre) Wood and Gwendolyn (Daniel) Parish.



Due to Covid 19, the family has decided to have a private Catholic mass for immediate family only. The family would like to thank everyone for your words of sympathy, your voice of concern, your gesture of caring and the love you offer.





