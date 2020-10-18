1/1
Dezelma Landry
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dezelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dezelma Landry

Feb 28, 1934-Oct 15, 2020

Pass Christian

On Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi, Dezelma Ethelyn Landry, age 86 years went to her eternal rest.

She leaves to mourn her passing, 4 daughters, Scarla Biglane of Pass Christian, Ms, Keokuk Landry of Diamondhead, Ms, Desiree (Frank) Williams of Frisco, Tx and Marisa Javers of Houston, Tx, 1 son Joseph (Luella) Landry of Hammond, La, 1 sister Elmere (John) Farve of Bay St. Louis, MS, 1 brother Alvin (Aleta) Smith of New Orleans, La, 8 grandchildren Kandi (Cary) Henderson, Frank Williams, Nikki Javers, Ashley Vinnett, Frederick Wiley, Blake Williams, Chelsea Landry, and Justin Landry, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

Dezelma is predeceased by her parents Dejelma and Ethelyn Smith, 3 brothers Gilbert (Margaret) Smith, Bartholomew (Teresa) Smith, Larry (Beverly) Smith, 2 sisters Joan (Navarre) Wood and Gwendolyn (Daniel) Parish.

Due to Covid 19, the family has decided to have a private Catholic mass for immediate family only. The family would like to thank everyone for your words of sympathy, your voice of concern, your gesture of caring and the love you offer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved