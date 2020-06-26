Diana L. Henley NecaiseFeb. 6, 1944--June 22, 2020Bay St. Louis, MSDiana L Henley Necaise, AGE 76, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 at her daughters home in Tupelo, MS. She was born February 6, 1944 in Bay St Louis, MS to Robert and Rita Henley. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St Ann's Catholic Church.Diana is preceded in death by her parents Robert F Henley and Rita H Fayard Henley and her son-in-law Jimmy C Gazaway.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Louis James Necaise (Necaise Electric) of Bay St Louis, MS, one daughter, Scherell Necaise Gazaway of Tupelo, MS and three sons, Louis J (Jimmy) Necaise of Bay St Louis, MS, Dwayne L Necaise and his wife Patty of Bay St Louis, MS and Scott A Necaise of Bay St Louis, MS. Two brothers, Robert Henley and wife Becky ofBay St Louis, Eric Henley and wife Diana; two sisters Cynthia Bolton and husband Jim of Orlando, FL, Wanda Blanton and husband Harry of Gulfport, MS. Nine grandchildren Travis Bell and wife Whitney of Tupelo, MS, Meagan G Weathers and husband Tyler of Guntown, MS, Mason Gazaway and fiancée Katie of Clarksville, TN, Myles Gazaway of Tupelo, MS, Nicole Necaise of Bay St Louis, MS, Kristine Moran and husband Wayne of Bay St Louis, MS, Sarah Hardie of Poplarville, MS, Jeramie Kelly of Bay St Louis, MS , and Dallas Eden of Bay St Louis, MS. Seven great grandchildren Douglas Moran, Kaelynne Bell, Kaesyn Bell, Allison Hale, Kennedy Gill, Anna Kelly, and Cameron Wilkerson.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Ann's Catholic ChurchVisitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lakeshore, MS at 5:30 pm. Entombment will follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bay St. Louis, MS.Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.