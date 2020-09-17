Diane Pontius Brugger
1946-2020
Biloxi
Diane Pontius Brugger, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Palo Alto, CA, to Robert and Evelyn Pontius. Diane met her husband, Tony, at Washington University. In the early 90s, what started as curiosity about a property in Pass Christian bloomed into a Bed & Breakfast they owned and managed for 14 years, while Diane also worked as an agent for American Airlines.
Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Tony Brugger; parents, Robert and Evelyn Pontius; and sister, Kathy O'Keefe.
She is survived by her children, Kristin (Mike) Frith and Kathy (John) Volkman; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Southern Mississippi Humane Society at http://hssm.org/donate-today/
or 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501, or the Direct Relief Hurricane Laura Fund, https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/hurricane-laura/
or 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117.
A memorial service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome to view the live-streamed memorial service on Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home's Facebook page which will start at 3:00 p.m.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM