Diane Marie Smith


1937 - 2020
Diane Marie Smith Obituary
Diane Marie (Chorba) Smith

1937 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Diane Marie (Chorba) Smith, a native of Aberdeen, WA and longtime resident of Ocean Springs, MS passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 30, 2020 at the age of 82.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Chorba; her mother, Genevieve Judson Chorba; and her son Scott William Smith.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Smith; her children, a son, Tim Smith (Karen), daughters, Gayle Jones (Steve), Marni Floyd (Eric), and Kyleen Carpenter; her brothers, Dennis Chorba (Lavon), and Martin Chorba; her grandchildren, Scott Houghton, Casey Houghton, Conner Smith, Claire Smith, Brynna Floyd, Dane Floyd, Kaden Carpenter and Abby Carpenter; and a great granddaughter, Lena Houghton; numerous relatives and dear friends.

She was a 1955 graduate of Aberdeen High School. She was a Worthy Matron in Beta Sigma Phi and held all of the offices numerous times in her over sixty years with the sisterhood. She was a treasured member of Chapter AA PEO Sisterhood; An ongoing guild member for the Seattle Children's Hospital and was greatly involved in the Aberdeen High School Class of 1955 Reunion committee and enjoyed keeping in touch with old friends.

Her career involved raising four wonderful children, and in her retirement she became an important part of her daughter's gift shop team at "Poppy's " in Ocean Springs.

Her home is filled with beautiful needlepoint, knitting and cross stich pieces that she so enjoyed creating and sharing with everyone, as well as doing crossword puzzles daily.

She was a dedicated, loving and treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, but her greatest joy was preparing for and spending time with family and friends. Diane's "famous potato salad" was always on the table.

She was selfless in her time spent supporting her family and her charitable organizations' efforts to help others. Her charismatic and contagious smile will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely attend. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., West Jackson County is proudly serving the Smith family. We ask that you share memories, photos and condolences with them at www.riemannfamily.com

In Lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the Seattle Children's Hospital at www.seattlechildrens.org/donate in her name.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
