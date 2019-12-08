|
|
Diane Phyllis Punzo
1951-2019
Biloxi
Diane Phyllis Punzo, age 68, passed away on December 3, 2019, after a five-month battle with Leukemia.
Diane was born on November 10, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky to George and Phyllis Manemann.
On July 31, 1971, Diane married the love of her life and her best friend, Charles N. Punzo, who lovingly and compassionately provided her with 24/7 bedside care over the last five months while she was undergoing intense treatment at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
For anyone who knew Diane, they would surely agree that she was the kindest and most thoughtful person they'd ever known. She never uttered a negative comment about anyone or anything and was the truest example of compassion and grace. A true model for all of us to follow.
Diane enjoyed travel very much and took every opportunity to explore both near and distant locations with her dear friends.
After graduating Biloxi High School in 1969, Diane attended Perkinston Junior College where she was an esteemed member of the Perkettes Dance Team. Diane began her work life at Mavar's Seafood on the Point in Biloxi and later moved into the arts and entertainment industry where she worked with many coast events including the Miss USA Pageant and several boxing events at the Coast Coliseum. She was also active in several coastal movie-making efforts, most notably as the on-set casting manager for Eudora Welty's "The Wide Net". Diane was a charter member of the Biloxi Belle Casino and later moved into several different guest service positions with Grand Casino Biloxi including PBX and Players Club Manager.
In the years before her passing, Diane took great pride in and with her granddaughter, Kaydence Punzo. Truly, in Kaydence's eyes, Diane was and will forever remain the epitome of love and dedication. Seldom would you ever see the two apart.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Manemann Sr.; her mother, Phyllis Kissel Manemann; her sister Karen Alford and her husband Jake; her in-laws, Henry A. and Enola Punzo; and her nephew Daniel Manemann.
Diane is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles N. Punzo; her son, Charley Punzo and his wife Diana; her granddaughter, Kaydence Punzo; and her brother, George (Sandy) Manemann and his wife Tracey, all of Biloxi.
In seeking to fulfill Diane's wish of ensuring her granddaughter Kaydence receives the very best in secondary education, the family would sincerely appreciate, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Diane Punzo Memorial for the Kaydence Punzo College Fund at any of the Community Bank of Mississippi locations.
A visitation for Diane will take place at Riemann's Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi on Tuesday, December 10th, from 5pm until 8pm. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019